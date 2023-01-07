The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, announced on Friday (6.Jan.2023) that the country will send an additional US$ 3.75 billion in military assistance to Ukraine. According to the statement, US$ 2.85 billion will be delivered “immediately” to the government of Volodymyr Zelensky.

Another $225 million will be earmarked to help train and modernize the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The aid also includes sending Bradley armored vehicles to transport troops and anti-aircraft missiles and weapons. Here’s the full of the press release (216 KB, in English).

In total, the United States has already sent approximately US$ 24.9 billion to the European country since the beginning of the conflict.

“Russia alone could end this war today. Until that happens, this year, as in previous years, and for as long as it takes, we will be united with Ukraine.”Blinken said.

On his Twitter profile, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, thanked to US President Joe Biden for their help. “Together with the American people we are achieving a common victory”said.

In December 2022, the Ukrainian president traveled to the US to meet Biden in person. This was Zelensky’s first international trip since the start of the war against Russia. He also addressed the US Congress.

At the meeting with Biden and at the US Congress, Zelensky stressed the importance of military aid that the United States provides Ukraine. He stated that US support is a “Investment in Democracy”.

On December 23, 2022, the US House passed the $1.7 trillion budget bill for the federal government. The measure includes $45 billion in financial and military aid to Ukraine. Biden signed the law into law on December 29.