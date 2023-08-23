Wednesday, August 23, 2023, 01:31

















Working for the conservation of the natural environment and for the survival of all the species that make it up is the raison d’être of the Orthem company, which is in charge of providing environmental services and actions. Since its creation more than 20 years ago, it has been fulfilling its firm commitment to care for ecosystems, because “environmental issues are not an option, but an indisputable necessity”, they firmly defend from the company, which belongs to the Hozono Global group.

Its high specialization covers different services, which have already become international benchmarks, applying the best techniques and methodologies in each of its actions. These activities include forestry work, environmental education, firefighting, space management, veterinary care for wildlife, pest control, and wildlife monitoring, with comprehensive care that guarantees the recovery, maintenance, and persistence of their intrinsic values. . It provides coverage throughout the country and has a wide client portfolio, ranging from the Ministry of the Environment to town halls, including most of the Autonomous Communities. «In the same way that nobody questions the need to invest in health or education, we must be clear that investment in the environment is something essential; working in the environment is, ultimately, working for human well-being”, they underline.

This statement of intent matches his solid circle of values. Of all of them, the main one consists of the ability to adapt to the needs of the client network and the desire to ensure that they are satisfied. «We like to find and provide solutions, be creative and help our clients to improve. We are not simple service providers, but we are fully involved in achieving results and improving the services provided to citizens. It is our most important hallmark, “they explain. The key to achieving this excellence does not lie in sacrifice for the client, but in dedication to the project “as if it were the only one”, which means that “we never get tired”.

Vocation and commitment



To this end, Orthem’s human team, made up of vocational, committed and highly specialized professionals with experience and leadership capacity, is one of its main strengths. This multidisciplinary staff is made up of engineers, lawyers, firefighters, biologists, environmentalists, geographers, teachers, environmental technicians, veterinarians… “Everyone works together and approaches problems from very different perspectives, with respect,” they add, which “allows us to go where others do not and also grow together as a team”. “This delivery means that our customers can always count on us,” they add.

Another of Orthem’s best known and recognized values ​​is humility, with an active attitude to learn and change. “We are an environmental company and as such, attached to the earth and with feet on the ground,” they define themselves.

Behind the scenes, the company encourages diversity through inclusion policies that aim to make employees more motivated and in harmony with the work environment, which allows them to learn more and grow personally and professionally. «We have professionals from very different backgrounds and with very different training, ideas and ways of understanding the world but which, far from being contradictory, are complementary».

Steady improvement



Innovation is a constant in Orthem’s daily work path and “has always been part of our identity”, they remark. They understand that it is “essential” for environmental improvement, which is why they have introduced the use of drones as a work tool in the forest or the analysis of satellite images, in addition to advancing in the digitization of processes and the implementation of artificial intelligence in the day-to-day activity.

In this sense, the company understands that using resources in innovation is not an expense, but rather an essential investment shared with partners such as universities and research centers. As an example, the European Commission recently approved co-financing with three million euros for a LIFE project presented by Orthem, in which it works closely with universities, administrations and other business sectors to innovate in forest technology and digital transformation. “We are going to invest a lot in this project, but we believe it is worth it,” they predict.

All in all, this organization of the Hozono Global group envisions a promising horizon, the result of its dynamism, specialization and capacity for improvement. In recent years, it has established itself at a national level, with a strong presence not only in the Region of Murcia, where it was born and maintains its headquarters, but also in many other autonomous communities, such as the Community of Madrid, Castilla y León, the Community Valenciana and Andalusia, where it provides important services. Added to this is their goal of “continuing to be leaders in this sector without losing our values,” they conclude.