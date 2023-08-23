Colombia lost against Argentina and got entangled in the South American women’s volleyball tournament

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Argentina vs. Colombia
Those led by Antonio Rizzola will close the tournament this Wednesday against the local team, Brazil.
Colombia lost tightly in three sets against Argentina in the South American Women’s Volleyball Championship, in Recife (Brazil)and complicated his dream of getting an unprecedented title for the country.
Those led by Antonio Rizzola fought throughout the game, but ended up falling, with partial scores of 25-20, 29-27 and 26-24.
The result leaves the Argentines in first place in the tournament, with nine points, product of three wins and one loss. In the second hour, Brazil, which comes undefeated, plays against Peru.
Colombia’s first defeat
Colombia lost the undefeated record it had in the tournament. In their first appearance they beat Chile 3-0 on Sunday, and on Monday they beat Peru 3-1.
Now, the National Team will end its participation this Wednesday, against Brazil, in search of a victory that will allow it to continue dreaming of the crown. The game will be at 6:30 p.m.
It should be remembered that a 3-0 or 3-1 victory gives you three points, while if you win 3-2, the winner gets two points and the loser gets one.
SPORTS
