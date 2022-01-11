The numbers for Anthony Martial still do not match Sevilla, who are looking for other options in the market to reinforce their attack. Tottenham’s Steven Bergwijn was the preferred alternative, but it is diluted because Spurs prefer a transfer and have suitors like Ajax, who have offered 18 million euros for the player.

Thus, there are other options on the table and this newspaper published a few days ago the offer of Cedric Bakambú, who ended his contract in China. A footballer that Monchi has also been interested in is Riccardo Orsolini, left-handed winger who usually plays on the right for Italian Bologna.

In principle, the intention of Nervionense was to obtain the loan of the Italian footballer, 24 years old and international with Italy on two occasions, but in the last hours Gianluca di Marzio reveals that Sevilla has made a new loan offer with purchase at the end of the season that the Bolognese club already sees with better eyes.

Orsolini has acted this season in 13 Serie A games and one of Coppa Italia in which he has scored three goals and given three assists. He left the lower categories of Ascoli, his hometown club, and in 2017 the powerful Juventus paid six million euros for him. He lived two assignments in Atalanta and Bologna itself, which in 2019 paid 15 million euros to the Bianconeri to take ownership of the player.