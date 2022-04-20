“Soon he will arrive at the theater, with his friends de Daily fact”

“The show needed a professor willing to support every week the most extravagant banality of the moment. In this way the Orsini ‘phenomenon’ was born, one who revealed that his grandfather had a happy childhood under the fascism ‘and that thanks to these absolute truths, he will soon arrive at the theater, with his friends de Daily fact. Cartabianca does all this just to increase the audience a little. “The senator Pd said Andrea Marcuccicommenting on the words of the Luiss professor broadcast yesterday in the program hosted by Bianca Berlinguer.

Rai, Anzaldi (Iv): shameful exaltation of fascism in Cartabianca – “Here is the contribution of the public service on the eve of April 25: the happy childhood of Orsini’s grandfather under fascism. What a shame, by means of a share point and to promote the columnist’s theatrical performance. Those who ask for it are right. abolition of the Rai fee “. The deputy of Italia Viva and secretary of the Rai Supervisory Committee, Michele Anzaldi, who publishes the video with the declaration of Alessandro Orsini to Cartabianca, writes on twitter.

Rai: Saccone, there is no balance in Cartabianca – “A continuous and repeated insult to Draghi, an orgy of nonsense elevated to the rank of scholar of international relations, with the comment that children are happy to live even under the dictatorship. And the pathetic reference to the fact that yes he feels deep pain in the face of the death of children. And luckily in the studio there was at least Guido Crosetto, who pointed out that so far only Ukrainian children have died. A detail evidently for those who raise ‘Vichy and the collaborators’ as a model to end the war Putin, as Antonio Capranica wisely pointed out, in the isolated attempt to counter the abstruse theses of Prof Orsini “. Thus the UDC spokesperson, Senator Antonio Saccone comments on the episode of Cartabianca broadcast yesterday on Rai3. “The last suggestion to the embarrassed Bianca Berlinguer: it would be appropriate to invite not a government official, but at least a member of the majority to balance not the insults, but at least the counterpart of those who believe that the government’s action is founded”, he concludes .

