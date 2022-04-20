Selvaggia Lucarelli on Twitter: “Flight to Istanbul, the civilization of the Italians”

Wild Lucarelli reported the experience on a flight of the Turkish Airlines headed to Istanbul, during which a couple refused to wear the mask. “There was this couple. He held it for the whole trip mask under the noseunder his mouth, he got up to open the hatbox as he pleased (I saw her less), at a certain point I motioned him to put on the mask decently, I thought it was over there ”, explains the journalist.

“We land – continues the story Selvaggia Lucarelli -, all crowded around the hatbox. She there mask does not wear it neither, nor does it pretend to respect the rules. I tell her to put it on. I didn’t feel like documenting, I wanted to quit my job at home. But no, she refuses and an argument arises, so I pick up the phone. The result is this pitiful scene and the usual conclusion: arrogance is the evil of the world. Especially when the world is sick, like today, and we should all take care of it as much as possible. And it’s not about breaking my balls: it’s about not letting the world go well the way it is. Never shut up“.

Flight to Istanbul, the civilization of the Italians. pic.twitter.com/LJ4s8PBlzf – Selvaggia Lucarelli (@stanzaselvaggia) April 20, 2022

