OROGRAFIE, Sicilian brand – with roots and showroom in Catania – returns to EDIT Naples (5 – 8 October 2023). The open call is underway to participate in the workshop intended to give life to the space that will tell the story of the new collection that OROGRAFIE will present on the occasion of Milan Design Week 2024.

A new opportunity that Orographies offers to young designers who decide to put themselves to the test and contribute new visions and new languages ​​to the project of the brand, which has always been a breeding ground for new talents. The open call is aimed at designers under 35 – new graduates or students in their final stage of studies with at least a university degree in industrial design or architecture – and participation in the workshop will be limited to 25 candidates. The call will close at midnight on 13 September 2023 and the outcome of the selection will be communicated by Friday 15 September 2023.

The fifth edition of the Emersivi workshop, after the previous ones dedicated to product design, returns to investigate the amphibious scenarios and in particular the space for the exhibition design that will welcome the new collection for the 2024 Milan Design Week.

A further stage in the evolution of Orographies which, from the beginning, has linked its path in supporting young people through the Emersivi platform, with the previous workshops aimed at the new generation of designers, born already amphibians:

– in 2020 the product design workshop which saw three projects included in the first collection

OROGRAPHIES 2021

– in 2021 the story-telling workshop, the result of which was ‘You left me breathless’, an illustrated story

between design and amphibious scenarios

– in 2022 the product design workshop which selected 3 projects that will enter fully

in the new collection that OROGRAPHIC will officially present at Milan Design Week 2024

– in 2023 the workshop aimed at the product design students of the Politecnico di Milano that he selected

five products in the Food Rituals and Selfcare fields

On the occasion of EDIT Napoli 2023, young people under 35, recent graduates or students in their final phase of studies, will measure themselves with the thought of Orographies by declining the new brief in the form of an exhibition project: the design of the spaces for setting up the launch of the second collection at Milan Design Week 2024.

At the end of the four days of workshop, the projects will be evaluated by a jury of 4 professionals:

Giorgia BARTOLINI (Founder OROGRAPHS), Vincenzo CASTELLANA (Art director OROGRAPHS), Domitilla DARDI

(Editor Naples EDIT) and Emilia PETRUCCELLI (Editor Naples director).

The jury will select three projects worthy of mention and, subsequently, Orographies will identify the one which, with the due developments, will rightfully become the set-up project for the spaces that will host the launch of the second collection for MDW 2024. EMERSIVI therefore confirms the terrain of experimentation and innovation chosen by OROGRAPHIC for

meeting the vision of the new generations of designers, already born amphibians, and testifies to the role of

talent-scout of the brand to support young talents in the world of design, graphics, story-telling and

of the design.

The official announcement is available HERE; the aspiring participants of the OROGRAPHIES / EDIT Napoli 2023 workshop

may request more information from [email protected]