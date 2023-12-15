Orivesi | A truck transporting dangerous goods derailed, traffic on highway 9 can be stopped

The accident happened on the night between Thursday and Friday.

Orivedi A truck transporting dangerous goods derailed on highway 9 last night, says the Pirkanmaa rescue service.

The accident happened in the night around 2 o'clock at the Orivesi city center exit, slightly in the direction of Jyväskylä.

The rescue service is waiting for a transport truck to the scene, to which the contents of the accident vehicle will be transferred. The situation center told STT that traffic may have to be stopped during the lifting work during the morning when the transport truck arrives.

According to the rescue service, the transport tank of the accident vehicle is intact, but it is being monitored for leaks. However, there is still a possibility of a dangerous chemical leak at the accident site, and people are advised to stay away from the vicinity of the accident site.