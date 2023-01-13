Up to now, the Belgian has missed a third of the games due to various injuries. Objective: to have it one hundred percent for the first round of the Champions League, which Divock knows well…

One out of three. That’s eight out of twenty-four. The budget of the first half of Divock Origi’s season is made of tears and blood. For the person concerned, who up to now in the Rossoneri has had the consistency more or less of a hologram. And, as a rebound, for the club, which has bet heavily on him in order to have a top-level alternative to Giroud and instead has found itself up to now a registered player worth 4 million net per season who has scored a goal and one assist in 505 total minutes spent on the pitch. That is 14 appearances, of which, however, only 4 as owner. See also America vs. Once Caldas, live: follow the League live

Continuity — In short, the balance is largely negative at the moment, even if yet another potential turning point is now looming on the horizon. In fact, Divock, after the umpteenth seasonal affliction, is ready to put himself back at Pioli’s disposal. Who found himself in the awkward position of having to place De Ketelaere as a centre-forward since in addition to Origi, Rebic was also missing at the same time. In addition, of course, to the long-term patient Ibra. Origi returns, and it will be necessary to see “how” he returns. Continuity is essential for a player who had already arrived from Liverpool in the summer in a bad way. With the weight of a muscle injury that had caused him to miss the Champions League final with Real. And, with the subsequent burden of a limited summer preparation to say the least.

Infirmary — All problems that were clearly seen when Pioli started calling the Belgian into question. In the Verona away match in mid-October, for example, he had given comforting signs of life, but then the enamel had been gnawed away over the weeks. Another important ring was the goal against Monza. A right-footed torpedo from outside the area that had reminded – for those who perhaps have a short memory – what Divock is capable of with the ball at his feet. But there were many, too many, the interludes in the infirmary that practically never allowed him to really get into shape. First an inflammation of the thigh tendon – in two episodes -, then a resentment of the flexor. In short, poor health, in an unpleasant tandem next to Rebic. Now, a new rebirth, which is especially useful by observing the Rossoneri calendar for the next month and a half. Final goal? Have him in optimal shape for the first round with Tottenham: Divock from England and the Champions League means discreetly. See also Milan, deadlock for De Ketelaere. Here are the two names of the alternate plan

