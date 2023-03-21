The two returned to bickering in the broadcast after the letter sent by the competitor’s mother.

New clash in last night’s episode of Big Brother Vip between Orietta Berti and Antonella Fiordelisi which was then eliminated from the game. The columnist and the competitor had already quarreled last week and now Antonella’s mother also thought about throwing fuel on the fire, who wrote a letter to Orietta attacking her for the tone she had with her daughter.

A letter that obviously was not digested by the singer and columnist and yesterday in the episode she pointed it out.

Source: web

“Orietta told me I’m rude, offending my family who didn’t educate me” Antonella said.

The answer of Orietta she was not long in coming and also called Antonella’s mother into question Wilma who wrote the letter against her.

“I have never offended you. I said you are arrogant, rude and disrespectful to others. It’s not an offense. I gave you advice and you looked at me like ‘What does this ugly old hag want?’. I saw that your parents repaid me with very important and very mean vulgarities towards me. I understand why you are like this.”

When the columnist then spoke of Instagram, pointing out that it is not a job, Antonella replied again in a very vulgar tone. “What does Instagram have to do with it? This one always talks about Instagram”.

She also intruded into the conversation Sonia Bruganelli who wanted to say a few things to the competitor.

“You entered the house and immediately wanted to be the protagonist. If you choose to go in and be strong and go against those bigger than you, then you have to have broad shoulders to accept that you can’t be loved by everyone. You have chosen the most difficult path, that of being the protagonist in there for good and often for bad. But then you have to take responsibility for all of this and come out of it serene, regardless of the judgment of others. I have seen your journey and I have changed my opinion about you. But now you can’t be like the kids and wonder why people don’t love you.”