It will start in a few days open beta Of Diablo 4 which will allow players to try Blizzard’s highly anticipated action RPG on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4 and Xbox One before the official debut in stores, set for June 6th. Below you will find the details on the preload, dates and timesas well as the rewards of this testing phase open to all.

The Diablo 4 Open Beta will take place starting from 17:00 Italian on Friday 24 March and will conclude at 21:00 on Monday 27 March 2023.

The client preloads will be available from 17:00 tomorrow, Wednesday 22 March, in order to give everyone enough time to download the game files before the servers open. Find the Diablo 4 Open Beta here for PS5 and PS4, from here for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One and from battle.net for PCs. If you participated in last week’s limited-number testing, however, you won’t have to download anything, since the client is the same.

During the Diablo 4 open beta, players will be able to tackle the initial stages of the campaign, specifically the prologue and the whole of Act I, and explore the first zone, the Shattered Peaks. You can create up to a maximum of 10 characters choosing from the Barbarian, Cutthroat, Enchanter, Druid and Necromancer classes, which you can take up to level 25.

If you are looking for a challenge you will also be able to face the fearsome boss Ashava at the weekend, to be precise from 18:00 to 20:00 on Saturday 25 March and between 07:00 and 09:00 on Sunday 26 March.

Ashava

By participating in the Diablo 4 open beta you will also receive miscellaneous rewards in the full game, depending on your progress:

Initial Dead Title/Initial Victim: Obtained by reaching Kyovashad with a character.

Early Pioneer Title/Premature Pioneer Title: Obtained by reaching level 20 with a character.

Beta Wolf Sac cosmetic item: Obtained by reaching level 20 with a character.

Since this is a beta, there may be server overload issues with long log-in queues, such as happened with last week’s Early Access. In any case, Blizzard ensures that thanks to the feedback from the tests, the launch of Diablo 4 will take place in the best possible conditions.