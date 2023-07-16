Orientation | Finland aimed for the World Cup silver in the men’s relay

The Finnish relay team was guided by Topi Syrjäläinen, Olli Ojanaho and Miika Kirmula.

Finland has achieved silver in the men’s relay at the World Orienteering Championships held in Switzerland. Orienteering in the Finnish relay team Topi Syrjäläinen, Olli Ojanaho and Miika Kirmula.

Kirmula kept Sweden in the anchor section Emil Svenskin behind him and dropped Norway Eskil Kinnebergin from his ride. Finally, Finland left Sweden for bronze with a difference of 14 seconds. The host country, Switzerland, celebrated the relay championship with a 43-second gap to Finland.

The medal is Finland’s second of the Games, as Ojanaho took the World Championship bronze in a long distance.