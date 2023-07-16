Toprak’s encore

The Imola circuit has a new master. After winning the Superpole Race this morning, Toprak Razgatlioglu won with merit also in race-2 this afternoon, shortened by the organizers from 19 to 15 laps, to try to remedy the infernal heat that framed Santerno Sunday, causing the circuit temperature to rise to over 60° C. The surprise victim of this day is been the ruler of the championship, Alvaro Bautista.

Bautista ko

Shot very well from the starting grid the Ducati centaur incredibly stretched out in the first corner, pinching the white line with the front tire and finding himself in an ‘amen’ in the gravel. The world leader’s knockout opened the door for the Turkish rider, thus allowing Bautista’s main rival in the championship to break the Iberian champion’s streak of 13 consecutive victories in long races this season. But Razgatlioglu’s triumph certainly didn’t come easily, especially thanks to an overtime Axel Bassani.

Bassani show

The Italian first passed the Rea-Locatelli duo with a double overtaking, then took command of the operations at -8 from the checkered flag. At this point between him and Razgatlioglu was born a beautiful duel that reached its climax with four laps to go. Razgatlioglu moved to Rivazza, however finishing slightly behind and allowing Bassani to repeat at Rivazza 2. The Yamaha #54 however crossed paths again, coming away from his rival at the last Variante. This was the decisive move, with Razgatlioglu then extending to the checkered flag.

Podium for Rea

Third step of the podium for a stoic Jonathan Rea, good at getting the better of Locatelli and Rinaldi. Sixth final place instead for Bradley Ray, who got behind Baz, Redding and a good Danilo Petrucci, ninth. Now in the championship Bautista has a 70-point margin over Razgatlioglu, while Rea has further closed on Locatelli in the race for final third place.