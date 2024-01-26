





13:11 A journalist works on a street in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, on December 11, 2023. © Mohammed Abed / AFP/File

Four months after the Israeli invasion of Gaza, more than 26,000 Palestinians have died, 80% of them women and minors. In the enclave, 52,000 pregnant women face a 300% increase in spontaneous abortions. More than 20,000 children have been born under Israeli bombing. In this episode of Expreso de Oriente, journalist Isabel Pérez analyzes the difficult situation of Palestinian journalists, with more than 83 murdered by Israel while reporting on the massacres in Gaza.