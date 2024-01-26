Javier Milei has not bitten his tongue when describing his counterpart Gustavo Petro. “He is a murderous communist who is sinking Colombia,” he responded without hesitation to the Colombian journalist Ángela Patricia Janiot in an interview that spread like wildfire this Friday on social networks and has caused Colombia to immediately call his ambassador in Buenos Aires. At ideological opposites, the two presidents have been on a collision course for some time, and the far-right's words only corroborate it.

“On behalf of the Government of Colombia, I present my most energetic protest against the disrespectful and irresponsible statements of the President of the Argentine Republic,” reacted the Colombian Foreign Minister, Álvaro Leyva, who broke his silence with that message after having been suspended this week. by the Attorney General's Office. “President Milei's words ignore and violate the deep ties of friendship, understanding and cooperation that have historically united Colombia and Argentina, and that have been strengthened over two centuries,” the Foreign Ministry added in an official statement.

“Milei is a hypocrite,” the ambassador to Argentina, Camilo Romero, has supported him. “While today he asks our Government for approval for his new ambassador in Colombia, he calls President Gustavo Petro a murderer,” added the diplomat called for consultations, recalling that he had previously attacked the Brazilian Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and even the Pope Francisco. “We can think differently, but the region and the historical brotherhood of our peoples must be above differences.”

It was not, in any case, a completely unexpected encounter. Days before the second round that elevated Milei, Petro, the first left-wing president of contemporary Colombia, had asked on social networks to vote for his rival, the Peronist Sergio Massa. “Milei returns us to Pinochet and Videla,” he then remarked in reference to the military dictatorships of Augusto Pinochet in Chile (1974-1990) and Jorge Rafael Videla in Argentina (1976-1981). “Argentina defeated barbarism. It is the hour of hope. You choose between barbarism and hope. Congratulations to the Argentine people,” he had written after the result of the first round, which left Massa in first place.

Previously, at the beginning of the campaign, Petro had even compared Milei to Adolf Hitler, after the ultra leader said that socialist politicians are “garbage, human excrement.” Milei answered him and made clear from then on the abyss that separates them. “Nothing surprises me as a socialist, those are part of the decadence. We liberals are very bothered by it, because we expose them,” he declared at the time.

The two leaders represent antagonistic political projects on countless issues, as was evident this month at the premiere of Milei at the World Economic Forum in Davos (Switzerland). The contrast has been eloquent. “Capitalism is the only tool we have to end hunger and poverty on the planet,” said the Argentine, exalting businessmen as heroes, while the Colombian invokes again and again the role of the State to correct inequalities. . Milei even attacked those who warn of the dangers of climate change, while Petro, a convinced environmentalist, has been very critical of capitalism in Davos. In his debut at the World Economic Forum a year ago, the Colombian advocated ending dependence on oil and coal to undertake an accelerated energy transition. “We are going to the point of no return, and the point of no return means the extinction of life,” he then warned dramatically.

The Argentine's insults to his Colombian counterpart, as well as his tirade against “communism” in Davos, have brought to light a Milei who had been appeased after his presidential victory. As dogmatic about his economic positions as he is about international politics, Milei left no enemy unnoticed during the campaign: he called Pope Francis a “filthy lefty,” said he “wouldn't do business” with “communists” like China and Brazil – the main trading partners of Argentina –, described his neighbor, the Chilean Gabriel Boric – with whom he had kinder words in this week’s interview – as “impoverishing”, and threatened to dissolve Mercosur, the most important economic alliance in the region.

The arrival to the Presidency was a blow of reality. After several disagreements, his Government once again reached out to China to smooth over differences, kept the ambassador of the last Peronist Government in Brasilia in his position due to his good relationship with Lula, confirmed that he will visit the Pope in Rome in mid-February, and his Chancellor has just returned to Buenos Aires from the meeting of Mercosur foreign ministers, where the priority of the meeting, according to the statement from the Argentine Foreign Ministry, was “the strengthening of the integration process.” But anyone who expected some restraint against Petro was wrong.

Milei has been somewhat more pragmatic as president than in the campaign, but even so he has been involved in Argentina “returning to the world” seeking to prioritize the relationship with the United States, where the Biden Government views him with distrust due to the Argentine's admiration for the former president. Donald Trump, and with Israel, which is facing a delicate moment in the eyes of the world due to its offensive in the Gaza Strip – Petro, by contrast, has been a standard-bearer for the Palestinian cause. His clearest step was to erase a job from the previous Government and renounce joining the BRICS, the economic alliance led by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, despite the fact that it was an open door to the international financing that a country so desperately needs. Argentina in crisis.

The insults to Petro have not had much air in Argentina because the president was involved in another controversy. With a minority in Congress, Milei seeks to give way to part of the opposition to get his State reform approved. Her favorite tactic has been to threaten provincial governments with cutting off federal funding, hoping that congressmen will fold. “I'm going to leave them penniless, I'm going to melt them all down,” he even said in a cabinet meeting this week, according to a report that ended up costing the minister who supposedly leaked the threat to the press his job.

