





13:50 Palestinian children under threat: more than 3,000 Gazan children murdered by Israel. © France24

The war is hitting Palestinian children hard, including displaced minors and refugees in hospitals and schools run by humanitarian organizations. More than 3,000 Palestinian boys and girls have died from the bombs that the Israeli Army has dropped on the besieged Gaza Strip. For this reason and for the deaths of more civilians, local authorities have accused Israel of war crimes before the International Criminal Court. Another 900 minors are missing under the rubble, according to the UN. Four out of five Palestinian children have symptoms of depression, pain and fear, according to Save The Children. The scarce humanitarian aid that arrives in dribs and drabs to the enclave is not enough to feed the entire trapped Gazan population. Meanwhile, Oxfam denounced that hunger is being used as a “weapon of war against Palestinian civilians.”