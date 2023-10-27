Ubisoft has provided a new release window for the pirate game skull and bones, which has experienced frequent delays. The state of skull and bones is uncertain even at the best of times, given the game’s past development difficulties. However, Ubisoft has maintained a total commitment to making the project a reality. Although it is entirely possible that skull and bones may experience further delays in the future, at this time Ubisoft has an increasingly clear picture of when the game should be launching.

The last time we heard about the release plans for skull and bones, had been delayed until the current fiscal year. At that time, it was assumed that skull and bones was planned for late summer or fall 2023. The most recent delay was specifically said to be to better polish and balance the game. The time since then has apparently persuaded Ubisoft about what skull and bones Needs more time.

This could be due to receiving a closed beta of skull and bones held in August. Thursday, Ubisoft released revenue figures for the first half of its 2023-2024 fiscal year. As part of his report, Ubisoft confirmed that it plans to launch skull and bones in the first months of 2024. That would be in the last quarter of the current fiscal year of Ubisoftmeaning this isn’t so much a delay as a more specific insight into current plans.

The future of skull and bones and of Ubisoft remains tumultuous, regardless of current plans. Ubisoft also confirmed it had reduced staff by more than 1,300 employees as part of its cost-cutting plan over the past year. That plan is ongoing, meaning the development of some projects could still be affected by layoffs and limited hiring. Ubisoft.

skull and bones is not the only game that is making adjustments to previous release plans. Ubisoft He also confirmed that an unannounced “big” project that was scheduled to launch this fiscal year had been delayed. It is now scheduled to be released after March next year. Speculation suggests it could be Star Wars Outlaws or a new Far Cry.

As a new intellectual property, skull and bones already had a difficult road ahead of it to build an audience and maintain long-term success. The multiple substantial delays have contributed to the name of skull and bones be known, but in return, there is little anticipation built into the project.

Yeah skull and bones launches in early 2024, that will give Ubisoft time to try to generate excitement once again. Whether that’s manageable or not remains to be seen. skull and bones will be launched in early 2024 in PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Via: GameRant

Editor’s note: I know you’re not reading me man Ubi, but if you launch this, it’s going to be a dismal failure. already do a damn Black Flag II!