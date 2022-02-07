USA wanted $ 5 million insurance and a new life

A millionaire dentist of the United States ended up in the viewfinder of the FBI, he had denounced the death of his wife during a safari in Zambia, suggesting that it was due to a tragic mistake. A rifle shot to his partner instead of a ferocious lion, but according to the accusations things had turned out differently. It was she – we read in the Corriere della Sera – the victim of a plan devised by her husband Lawrence Rudolph. The yellow of the safari begins at dawn on 11 October 2016 in a fascinating place, the Kuefa National Park. The couple is in the lodge, packing their bags to return after spending a while hunting period. He is in the bathroom, she handles the bags. Suddenly a shot sounds, Lawrence rushes into the room and finds his wife’s body with a heart wound. He tries to revive her – she is the version of her -, he cries out for help and he is the first to run their guide.

Lawrence in a hurry decides to have it cremated directly in Africa and also cash out life insurance of the woman from 4.6 million dollars. But the FBI he chooses to investigate, some things don’t add up. The woman, – continues the Corriere – deeply Catholic, would not have been in favor of cremation. Furthermore i relationships were bad, Rudolph had had many extramarital affairs and one was particularly intense with travel, vacation, shopping. The examination of the photos of the corpse would then have highlighted inconsistencies with the initial theory, impossible to talk about an accident or suicide. In addition, the rifle was moved for “safety reasons”. The man was therefore arrested on murder charges. The dentist’s lawyers have requested his release claiming that an innocent person is being persecuted. The judge, at the end of January, has him denied release from prison.

