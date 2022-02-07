The Ministry of Health and the autonomous communities have unanimously decided this Monday to withdraw the obligation of the mask outdoors as of this Thursday. In any case, the Interterritorial Council held this morning, which has already concluded, recommends that this protection element continue to be used in massive standing events and in which the public is seated, but the safety distance of 1 cannot be maintained, 5 meters. These measures will be approved tomorrow, Tuesday, in the Council of Ministers and published on Wednesday in the Official State Gazette (BOE) for their entry into force the following day.

The abolition of the mandatory nature of the mask was advanced by the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, last Friday, only three days after the Congress of Deputies approved, in a controversial vote, the validation of the decree that allowed this measure to be extended.

In addition, today’s Interterritorial has decided to increase the capacity of outdoor sporting events from 75 to 85% and from 50 to 75% indoors. As of March 1, the capacity will be complete.

The outdoor mask became mandatory again in Spain on December 23, after it was agreed by the Conference of Presidents. It was the only measure that was taken then, when the omicron variant had begun to shoot up the number of infections and a complicated Christmas was expected, but from the first moment, this decision was met with criticism from specialists.

The mask outdoors has been the most symbolic, and most controversial, restriction of the pandemic because it was not supported by scientific evidence. Experts have explained that the vast majority of infections (up to 97%, according to a study) occur indoors, when they are poorly ventilated, and outdoors, the risk of infection is very low. “It is not useful and the endorsement that Congress gave on Tuesday seems inappropriate to me,” Óscar Zurriaga, vice president of the Spanish Society of Epidemiology, stated in this newspaper last Thursday.