On Wednesday, the Max Planck Institute immediately severed ties with the discredited Leiden professor of theoretical astronomy Tim de Zeeuw. The institute, to which De Zeeuw was associated as an associated scientist, says itself have no indications of misconduct on the part of the professor within their organisation, but follows the judgment of the Leiden University Board. That recently decided to suspend him – while retaining his salary -, to deny him access to the university buildings, but to keep his name a secret.

De Zeeuw himself responded through his lawyer for the first time on Wednesday to the reason for his expulsion from Leiden University. Opposite science magazine science De Zeeuw states that he disagrees with the university’s decision to remove him, but acknowledges that he has been “unpleasant and impatient in an old-fashioned way” towards female employees.

Furthermore, De Zeeuw states that it was never his intention to ‘hurt’ people and to find it ‘pity’ that his behavior was experienced as negative. Tuesday messaged NRC that De Zeeuw has been guilty of intimidating and undesirable behavior towards female colleagues for ‘several years’, including sexually transgressive behaviour. On repeated requests from NRC De Zeeuw did not respond to a questionnaire sent to him.

The European Southern Observatory (ESO), the renowned research institution of which De Zeeuw was director between 2007 and 2017, has also banned him from all its buildings, the organization announced on Wednesday evening. a written statement. The former professor is no longer welcome at ESO meetings. “At ESO, we are committed to creating a safe and professional work environment,” the organization said.

