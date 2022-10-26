The crosses of the quarterfinal matches were defined in the Women’s MX League. The clubs that will seek to play a good role in the Fiesta Grande are Chivas, scratched, tigers, America, Tijuana, Toluca, Pachuca Y Blue Cross.
Last Tuesday the schedules of the first leg games of the quarterfinals were defined, where each team will throw all the meat on the grill in order to be calmer for the return game.
(8) Cruz Azul vs. Chivas (1)
When?: Thursday October 27
Place: Mexico City
Stadium: Aztec
Hour: 4:00 p.m.
(7) Pachuca vs Rayadas (2)
When?: Friday October 28
Place: Pachuca de Soto, Hidalgo
Stadium: Gentleman
Hour: 5:05 p.m.
(6) Toluca vs. Tigres UANL (3)
When?: Friday October 28
Place: Toluca, State of Mexico
Stadium: Nemesio Diez
Hour: 7:00 p.m.
(5) Tijuana vs America (4)
When?: Friday October 28
Place: Tijuana Baja California
Stadium: Hot
Hour: 9:06 p.m.
