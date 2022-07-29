Guadalajara Jalisco.- Diverse Union of Jalisco denounced that the election of the direction of sexual diversity of Guadalajara is ‘rigged’. The organization said it allegedly there is already a designated person even before the process begins.

They also mentioned that the election published in the Gazette of the Guadalajara City Council violates people’s human rights by limiting who can run.

“From the Diverse Union of Jalisco we want to express that We regret how poorly conformed the call is; from a non-discrimination and human rights perspective,” the organization assured.

As a requirement, it was requested not to have run for popular election positions, which violates the right of citizens to aspire to a political position, on the other hand they also assured that it leaves out activists who do not participate in groups or organizations.

Diverse Union reiterated that you must have a suitable profile for managementthat complies with training in gender perspective and human rights, since they assure that until now the organization has not given results and, on the contrary, has caused divisions among the LGBT+ community.

They added that by not designating a budget, it remains in ‘a letterhead address’ and as a simulation to meet the requirements for the Gay Gamesfor which they demanded that a party be designated to create public policies in favor of the LGBT+ community.

Diverse Union demanded that the process be transparentthat a suitable profile is chosen and that there is no conflict of interest with the chosen profile.