A statue of Mother Teresa in the entrance area of ​​an order © Stefan Mauer / dpa

The religious community founded by Mother Teresa in India is again allowed to receive donations from abroad.

New Delhi – The Indian government has extended the relevant license, Sunita Kumar of the Missionaries of Charity told the AFP news agency on Saturday. A few weeks earlier, the government had refused to renew the license. Critics had condemned the move as a harassment of the Christian community.

The government had justified this with the fact that the order founded by Mother Teresa in 1950, which operates shelters for the homeless and poor throughout India, no longer meets the “eligibility criteria” for receiving foreign funds. The government did not provide any further details.

The police had previously started an investigation against the Missionaries of Charity. They are accused of forcing Hindus to convert to Christianity. The accusation of “forced conversion” is repeatedly raised by Hindu nationalist hardliners in India.

Since the Hindu nationalist government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi took office in India in 2014, activists in the country have complained of increasing discrimination against members of religious minorities.

noe / lan