Details of a new – and hitherto unannounced – installment of From Software’s Armored Core have reportedly popped up online.

According to ResetEra’s Red Liquorice, earlier today they received a consumer survey directly from the developer which offered plot details, eight screenshots, and even two videos about the unannounced sequel.

“I’ve just finished doing a consumer survey about a new Armored Core game with description, screenshots and two 30 second-ish videos of gameplay – the first a boss fight and the second more in-world gameplay, a snow area,” they wrote, holding back from sharing the screenshots as they are “unique ID watermarked”.

According to the screenshots detailing the game’s key features, it’s described as “the sci-fi world created by Hidetaka Miyazaki” and a “third-person shooter mecha action title that lets you move around an overwhelmingly scaled map that represents a unique sci-fi world with dynamic mech action “.

“The boss fight looked quite Soulsy – the long-range gunfire reminded me of Virtua On, that’s my frame of reference, I’m not a mech fan and haven’t played any AC games,” Red Liquorice added in a follow-up post. “The player character in a white mech went in close to the bigger robot boss and fought with like an energy or laser sword, this looked Souls-style.

“The field gameplay, the player in the same white mech seemed to be following a couple of other players in the distance (co-op?) And they were walking (flying close to the ground maybe) through a snowy area either a large wall or gate, this seemed Soulsy too, the vastness of the architecture, but it wasn’t a castle more like a worn down metal / stone wall or gate. It was quite short. “

Interestingly, it seems like there’s no confirmed title just yet, as participants of the survey were invited to help choose one.

“Most of them were Armored Core: [Something] including just ‘Armored Core’ and both AC: 6, AC: VI, and other subtitles I can’t remember, some of the choices didn’t include AC in the name at all. “

As for FromSoft’s other highly-anticipated title? Elden Ring is currently due to release for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC on 25th February next year, following a recently announced one-month delay. Aoife was given a 17-minute behind-closed-doors tour of its vast, interconnected world towards the end of last year.