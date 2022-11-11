Nintendo has recently had a meeting with its investors, where they mostly discussed financial issues and the great profits they have obtained with the success of the consoles switch. However, they were also asked questions about the film from Super Mariocommenting on what kind of a challenge it has been to turn the game franchise into a movie.

Here we put the quote to which it comes in the company report:

Investor: I would like to ask you what you think about the expansion of the “Mario” intellectual property. What expectations should we have for The Super Mario Bros. Movie (to be released in Japan on April 28, 2023)? Also how they have advanced with the strategy of expanding the number of people who have access through mobile devices, visual content and theme parks, with Mario in the lead, but What fields are you considering expanding into next? I would like to know about the long-term expansion of the Nintendo IP.

Miyamoto: For The Super Mario Bros. Movie, I have been working together with Mr. Chris Meledandri, the founder and CEO of Illumination, from the beginning, through seven years of planning and six years of production. During that time, we’ve thought a lot about the appeal of turning games into movies and what audiences are looking for.

With novels and comics, people have already enjoyed their stories, so I think the film and adaptations warrant a certain amount of enjoyment. But with video games, it’s the experience that makes them compelling, so a movie that sticks to a game’s story isn’t necessarily interesting. Additionally, people who have played the game will expect a movie experience that is true to their memories of the game, while those who have never played the game will expect a movie that is enjoyed as a stand-alone piece of entertainment.

I spent a significant amount of time trying to figure out how to overcome both of these challenges. While it’s a bit presumptuous to say so, I think we managed to get it right, so I hope you enjoy the movie. Since around 2014, we’ve been doing business to expand the number of people who have access to Nintendo IP.

Nintendo has gone from being a hanafuda playing card manufacturer to a western playing card manufacturer to a video game company, but an important aspect throughout these changes, Nintendo has had many characters and IP of its own. I like to think of Nintendo as an entertainment agency filled with world-class talent. These days, we live in a world where the companies that deploy and maintain their infrastructure are unavoidably investing in energy. But we want to be a strong company that can take on anyone creating and managing the content, as well as having the ability to deliver the content ourselves.