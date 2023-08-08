After a few days of respite, the scorching heat will return this week to the Region of Murcia. The heat wave that has been sweeping through Spain since Monday, the third of the summer, will reach the Community on Wednesday and will reach its peak on Thursday, when maximum temperatures of around 45 degrees are expected in points in Vega del Segura such as Murcia and Alcantarilla , and even from the Altiplano such as Jumilla, according to the forecast of the State Meteorological Agency. The highest forecast is for Molina de Segura: 46ºC.

The Aemet has already activated the orange alert for temperatures between 1:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m., a warning that also affects the regions of the Altiplano, the Northwest and the Guadalentín Valley. Although if this forecast is maintained in areas of Vega del Segura, it cannot be ruled out that the alert will rise to a red level, as happened in the Region last month and this Wednesday in regions of Andalusia, Madrid and Castilla-La Mancha.

The threshold of 40 degrees will also be exceeded in the Guadalentín Valley and the Northwest, and municipalities such as Lorca and Caravaca can reach 45 degrees. In addition, the nights that in recent days have given a slight relief to fall asleep, will return to be suffocating Most inland municipalities will register lows close to 25 degrees, the threshold for which a torrid night is considered.

Highs go up on Wednesday



Only the coast of the Region of Murcia will be spared from the third heat wave of the summer, which will be felt from Wednesday, when the same four inland regions will already be on yellow notice between 1:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. The maximum will be on the rise and the thermometers will mark values ​​very close to 40 degrees, a figure that can be reached in towns like Lorca.