Abu Dhabi Health Services Company “SEHA”, a subsidiary of Pure Health, the largest integrated healthcare platform in the Middle East, announced the success of a successful surgery at Tawam Hospital in Abu Dhabi to replant a patient’s thumb.

Despite the delicacy and complexity of the operation, the plastic and reconstructive surgery team at Tawam Hospital managed to reconnect a patient’s thumb, which was amputated during a work accident, and restore blood circulation to the hand during a four-hour operation. The patient was able to start moving his thumb again five weeks after the surgery.

The medical team that performed the surgery under the supervision of Dr. Ammar Al-Damen and Dr. Latifa Al-Dhaheri indicated that keeping the severed thumb in ice during the patient’s transfer to the hospital, the speed of the medical team in decision-making, as well as the availability of the latest advanced technological techniques, are all major factors that contributed to the success of the operation.

Said Jaber Al Kuwaiti, CEO of SEHA, said: “We are proud of the great achievement achieved by the medical team at Tawam Hospital, which reflects SEHA’s commitment to developing health care outcomes and providing world-class medical care to our patients.” Said Al Kuwaiti added: This achievement highlights the levels of progress and development reached by the health care sector in the United Arab Emirates, under the directives and vision of the wise leadership and its continuous support for this vital sector. In accordance with the vision of “Pure Health” based on future health care, and its continuous endeavor to build a pioneering system that enhances the health of people and societies, we will continue our efforts to improve the patient experience, raise the level of health services provided, and ensure the provision of best health practices that are in line with the highest international standards.

Dr. Sultan bin Karam, CEO of Tawam Hospital and Al Ain Sector at SEHA, said: “This qualitative achievement is in line with Pure Health’s commitment to establishing an integrated health system, and confirms the group’s keenness to harness the latest technological technologies to improve the level and quality of health care services provided.” Sultan added: “We are very pleased with our success in saving the patient’s hand and are now working on an intensive program of physiotherapy to help the patient recover and promote the return of his hand to normal functioning.”

As a subsidiary of Pure Health, SEHA’s efforts are in line with the group’s vision of raising standards of excellence in the healthcare sector, developing quality healthcare solutions based on technology, improving the quality of healthcare outcomes, advancing the science of “life extension” and opening new horizons. for Humanity” to enable people to live longer, healthier and happier lives.