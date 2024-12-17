Optimus is a humanoid robot that is designed to perform low-production tasks in Tesla factories and perform everyday actions autonomously, such as folding clothes or even taking care of children, among others. Now, the company Elon Musk has published a video in which we can see Optimus walking through unstable terrain and demonstrating great skill on a surface that even for humans can be complicated. All thanks to some neural networks that control their limbs.

Optimus, Musk’s humanoid robot, is closer to walking your dog in the countryside

This thing about being able to walk your dog is not what we say, but rather the person himself. Musk promised that it would be so, in fact his actual words were ““You can take your dog out and mow the lawn.”. For that to happen, Optimus must be able to walk through terrain like fieldswhich are irregular and uneven, which is shown in a 37-second video.

This video was uploaded by testa Optimus’s account on by leaves, soil and different plantsand is even capable of regain balance when slipping. At the moment, no one has said that this demonstration has been teleoperated.

As we said at the beginning, he is able to carry out this walk thanks to his sensors powered by a neural network which are located in their electrical extremities, since the robot cannot see and is blindas explained in an X publication by Milan Kovak, Tesla’s vice president of Optimus engineering. In his post, he even states that he has slipped on that terrain before.

The next steps to follow, according to Kovak, is for Optimus “can plan ahead better”and make these walks “seem more natural in such rugged terrain“also learn to fall and “minimize damage when it is unavoidable”. Little by little you are adding steps to be even more autonomous and actions that will come like power catch tennis balls autonomously with their new hands They will bring it even closer.





