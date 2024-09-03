Steam started the Space Exploration Festivalproposing lots of offers on deep space-themed games, including all-time favorites like No Man’s Sky, Stellaris, and The Outer Worlds.

Among the games on promotion we find the exciting space adventure The Invinciblenow on offer at 19.79 euros, with a discount of 34%. If you want to lose yourself in a practically infinite number of alien planets, No Man’s Sky is discounted to 23.59 euros, against the usual 58.99 euros, while strategy game lovers can purchase Stellaris at the bargain price of 9.99 euros or inside the Starter Pack with various expansions for 35.95 euros.