Opposition wants debate on corona pass restriction for half a million people

MPs Fleur Agema (PVV) and Pieter Omtzigt want the limitation of the validity of the corona pass for about half a million people, about which Minister Ernst Kuipers (Public Health, D66) informed the House of Representatives on Monday, to be discussed on Tuesday during the parliamentary debate on the extension of the temporary corona law. They wrote that on Monday evening in a letter to Chamber President Vera Bergkamp.

The request to raise the limitation of the validity of the corona pass for that group is supported by the SP, PvdA, GroenLinks, Party for the Animals, FvD, SGP, JA21, Groep-Van Haga, DENK and BBB. This means that the threshold of fifty MPs needed to put the issue on the agenda is easily reached.

Kuipers informed the House on Monday that up to 540,000 people will have their corona tickets expire at the beginning of February due to stricter rules. This concerns people who were vaccinated in 2021, but who did not receive a booster vaccination in time. According to Kuipers, the number is a “rough estimate” by the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport. According to Omtzigt, it is “mismanagement” to suddenly dupe that group with the change.