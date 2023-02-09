One month after the invasion, deputies present only 13 texts on the subject; idea of ​​CPI has not advanced yet

A month after the acts of vandalism on January 8th, most of the texts presented in the Chamber on the date are by deputies from opposition parties to the government.

Until the afternoon of this Wednesday (8.Feb.2023), only 13 of the 582 propositions presented in 2023 mention the 8th of January, 7 of them from oppositionists, according to a survey by the Power360.

Most of the texts sent by the opposition request information or call for the Minister of Justice to be summoned, Flavio Dino (PSB). The opposition is trying to sell the narrative that the government was aware of the risks and facilitated the vandalism.

The only text that had a conclusion so far was to endorse the intervention decreed by the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) in the Federal District. The proposal was sent by the government.

Another 4 stories are from deputies whose parties make up the government support group. Of these proposals, 3 are for the creation of a special day to commemorate the defense of democracy. Another proposes a motion of applause for the Legislative Police for their work on the day of the attacks.

There is no request to open a CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) filed in the Chamber yet. The Senate has 37 signatures, 10 more than the minimum required, but it still hasn’t left the paper. the deputy José Nelto (PP-GO) also seeks support for a “Coup CPI”, which would go beyond the acts of January 8.

Government supporters resist opening an investigation in Congress. They say to be “opposition thing”. The assessment is that a CPI would be the stage to wear down the Executive.

In the Legislative Chamber of the Federal District, the creation of the CPI on Anti-democratic Acts was approved. The collegiate will be chaired by the district deputy vigilant boy (PT) and should investigate the attacks on the headquarters of the Three Powers on January 8, in addition to acts of vandalism in the center of the capital on December 12.

Act in Congress

In an act about the 30 days since the invasion of the Three Powers, this 4th (Feb 8), civil servants of the National Congress walked to the lawn in front of the Legislative headquarters for a symbolic hug of a flag in favor of the defense of democracy.

Earlier, at an event at Salão Negro, congressmen spoke in defense of the Democratic State of Law and in gratitude for the work of officials to restore the sites targeted by depredation.

the deputies Luciano Bivar (União-PE) and Maria do Rosário (PT-RS), 1st and 2nd secretaries of the Board of Directors of the Chamber, attended.

“Traitors to the Constitution are traitors to the homeland. There is no patriotism without a Constitution […] We will not give up democracy and the democratic rule of law”, said Rosario.

At the event, Senator Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil-MS) asked for support for the creation of a CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) to investigate financiers and participants in extremist acts.

“The 8th of January has not yet been surpassed. Our democracy is not yet saved because we still don’t understand and we don’t know who financed, who planned and who incited. This day so dramatic and that hurts us will only be overcome the day these people are condemned, arrested and pay for this horrible crime.”, declared the senator.