The Middle East region began to change after the earthquake in Turkey. This was stated by seismologist Frank Hugerbits, who predicted an earthquake in the country, on Wednesday, February 8.

“Strong earthquakes in Central Turkey caused significant changes in the distribution of stresses throughout the region, as a result of which seismic activity extended to Palestine. Obviously the region is changing,” he wrote on his Twitter account.

On February 3, a seismologist said that “sooner or later” a magnitude 7.5 earthquake would hit southern Turkey on the Syrian border.

On the night of February 6, seismologists recorded an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7. It happened near the Turkish city of Gaziantep, located near the Syrian border. In the afternoon there was another earthquake of magnitude 7.6. According to the latest data, as a result of earthquakes in Turkey, 9,057 people were killed and 52,979 were injured.

The natural disaster also affected neighboring Syria. According to the latest information, more than 1.2 thousand people died, more than 2.2 thousand were injured.

Turkish geophysicist Ahmet Ercan compared the power of the earthquake in the southeast of the country with the explosion of 130 atomic bombs. Erdogan said the earthquake was the strongest since 1939.

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed condolences to the leaders of Turkey and Syria in connection with the numerous victims of the earthquake. He said that Russia is ready to provide the necessary assistance. On February 6, seven canine crews and more than 100 rescue specialists flew to the destruction zone.