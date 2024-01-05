Waiting for the presentation of the Find X7 series in January, Oppo shares photographic previews of the Find X7 Ultra telephoto lens.

The first launch event of the new Find X7 series will be held on January 8 in China, introducing the highly anticipated Ultra model. It is inevitable to expect great news from the top of the range, especially regarding photography. Now, the Chinese company has shared some information about the phone in the form of official photographic samples of Find X7 Ultra, the brand's flagship and the first device to adopt dual periscope technology.

Wonderful telephoto lens Photo taken by the Find X7 Utra's 65mm telephoto lens OPPO Find X7 Ultra integrates a sophisticated photographic system with two telephoto lenses based on periscope technology, ensuring one extraordinary zoom without compromising the internal dimensions of the device. The four-camera set includes sensors of 50 MP each, the 1/0.98″ Sony LYT-900 (with OIS) and the ultra-wide-angle LYT-600, plus two telephoto lenses both with optical stabilization. See also Halo Infinite's latest hotfix tackles Quick Resume issues on Xbox Series X / S The first shots shared on social media by OPPO Find X7 Ultra impressed with the image quality, among the best ever seen on a smartphone. However, the images shared were captured by the 3x telephoto instead of the main sensor, arousing curiosity about the excellence of the latter.

The shots we bring you in the article reveal a large number of details impeccably. It should be noted that these photos were probably taken by a professional with Find X7 Ultra, so the results may vary in the hands of common users.