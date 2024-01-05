David Soulwho gave life to the detective Kenneth 'Hutch' Hutchinson in the remembered action and comedy series of the 70s, 'Starsky & Hutch', ceased to exist at the age of 80, as confirmed by his wife Helen Snell in a statement. In said writing, David Richard Solberg's wife, as was his real name, indicated that the actor died in the company of his family and, in addition, highlighted his gifts as a singer, narrator, creative artist and a great friend.

In 'Starsky & Hutch'a series that aired between 1975 and 1979, David Soul shared the leading role with Paul Michael Glaserwho played Detective Dave Starksky.

What did David Soul die from?

The death of David Soul, who was born in Chicago, Illinois, on August 28, 1943, was announced through Helen Snell, his wife, who, through a statement, did not give further details about the causes of his death; However, he stated that the sad moment came when he was accompanied by his loved ones.

“David Soul, beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother, passed away yesterday after a brave battle for life in the company of his family. He shared many extraordinary gifts in the world as an actor, singer, storyteller, creative artist and dear friend. “His smile, his laugh and his passion for life will be remembered by the many lives he has touched,” Snell noted.

What other productions did David Soul work on?

David Soul He is known internationally for his role as Kenneth 'Hutch' Hutchinson in the series 'Starsky & Hutch'; However, his legacy goes much further than that, since he is also remembered for his participation in various series such as 'Owen Marshall: Counselor at Law', 'My Beautiful Genius', 'Star Trek: The Series original', among others.

David Soul and Paul Michael Glazer formed one of the most remembered duos in the history of television. Photo: Everett Collection

Regarding cinema, his career was shorter, but he is remembered for his role in 'Magnum Force' (1973), a production in which he shared a cast with Clint Eastwood. Likewise, he was the protagonist in the miniseries 'The Night of the Vampire' (1979), which was based on the book of the same name by Stephen King, where he played the writer Ben Mears.

But, along with his career as an actor, He launched himself as a singer in the 1970swhich featured songs like 'Silver Lady' and 'Don't Give Up on Us', which reached number one on the Billboard 100 Hot list in 1977 and also topped the charts in the United Kingdom.

Unfortunately, his artistic decline in the 1980s caused him to fall into alcoholism; However, he was able to continue his career and appear in series and films of the time. In the 1990s he moved to London, England, where he resumed his artistic career and was able to obtain British nationality. On the other hand, in 2004 he participated in the adaptation 'Starsky & Hutch' (2004), in which he made a cameo of his character during the last minutes of the film.