Christopher Nolan’s fans expressed their surprise after the age rating was confirmed for his upcoming biopic, oppenheimer. The film, which stars Cillian Murphy as nuclear scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer, will receive an “R” rating in the United States, meaning anyone under the age of 17 will need a parent or adult guardian to accompany them if they wish to view the film. On cinemas.

The news, confirmed by several US trade publications, means that oppenheimer It will be Nolan’s first R-rated film since insomnia (2002). His breakout film, the amnesia thriller memento (2000), was also rated “R” in the United States. However, her subsequent films, which include Dark Knight (2008) and Inception (2011), have had PG-13 ratings.

An “R” rating in the United States is roughly equivalent to a “C” rating in Mexico, although the age ratings for each film vary at the discretion of each country’s ratings agencies. Meanwhile, a PG-13 is considered roughly equivalent to a “B” rating in our country.

Ratings higher than PG-13 are said to hinder a film’s prospects at the box office. oppenheimer It will be released in theaters the same day as Barbie, by Greta Gerwig, leading many analysts to speculate about which film will end up “winning” the battle for the top spot at the box office. On social media, fans expressed their surprise at the news of the “R” rating.

“I did not expect. I expected it to be the usual PG-13 rating,” one person wrote. “I’m shocked… nothing in those trailers hinted that the film would be rated R. It seemed like an intense and emotional 13+ thriller. I’m amazed,” another commented. “Honestly, I’m pretty surprised because I thought Nolan only made PG-13 movies (except memento),” another person wrote.

In addition to Murphy, oppenheimer It features a great cast that includes Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Emily Blunt, Gary Oldman, Dane DeHaan, Kenneth Branagh, Matthew Modine, Casey Affleck, Alden Ehrenreich, and Jason Clarke. The film will run for around three hours, making it Nolan’s longest project to date. The latest trailer for the movie was very well received by fans, some even claiming that it had driven them “wild”.

oppenheimer It will be released in theaters on July 20, 2023.

Via: independent

Editor’s note: We’re not just littered with great video games this year. Movies are doing their thing too, it’s a great year to be alive.