Oppenheimer.. a Hollywood hoax
The name of the scientist Oppenheimer has been repeated a lot these days because of the momentum that coincided with the screening of a movie dealing with his biography, and it was very popular despite the length of its presentation (180 minutes). Julius Robert Oppenheimer is an American physicist who was appointed director of the Los Alamos nuclear project in the United States in 1943, i.e. during World War II. Therefore, he is called the “father of the atomic bomb” for his well-known role in the Manhattan Project, during which nuclear weapons were developed, and his first production was two bombs. Two nuclear weapons were dropped on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki on August 6 and 9, 1945, resulting in thousands of deaths and the destruction of the two cities and their entire infrastructure, as well as thousands of survivors affected by radiation poisoning and related diseases throughout the years and decades following the American nuclear bombing.
The artistic and creative criticism of the film has specialists, and it is undoubtedly a wonderful film in terms of production, magnitude and soundtrack, but moral criticism is available to everyone when historical fallacies are an idea in itself to change the mental image about a horrible historical event, by implicitly saying that it was necessary to end World War with these two disasters! But how did the manufacture of destructive and deadly weapons become a logical justification for ending the war? Is the intention to divert the viewer’s mind from the results of the nuclear bomb to the idea of the goal of manufacturing it and consolidate it as a justification?
The most pressing question is: What is the significance of dropping the two bombs on Japan after Germany’s defeat and its surrender with Hitler’s death, that is, after the actual end of the war? The viewer of the film may find a fundamental difference between President Truman’s violent position, and Oppenheimer’s position, who demanded that the land of Los Alamos be handed over to the Native Americans after the completion of the bomb industry, in order to give priority to the idea of the end of the weapon with the end of the war and to give the destructive weapon the stamp of innocence! Here is a very important pause, as the president goes and another comes in his place, but the weapon remains with the survival of America itself, which necessitates this exciting Hollywood pumping as an archived memory in the mind of the viewer when the name “Hiroshima” or “Nagasaki” passes through it.
Incidentally, the film did not show any pictures of the horrific devastation caused by the two bombs, meaning that the other side – and the most important – of this disaster was completely absent in this Hollywood dramatic context, as well as America’s reluctance to apologize to this day!
I was struck by a very profound scene in the film, when Oppenheimer was devastated by the suicide of his girlfriend, so his wife thought that he was a person who “does sin and wants everyone to feel sorry for him and support him.”
This opinion, in fact, is the embodiment of the entire film, especially in its scenes that show the twinge of conscience and remorse that a scientist with this mind and cunning did not feel while making weapons, but he felt it after the campaign of distortion and exclusion that he was subjected to within the military, government and even scientific circles.
Through the events, the viewer finds himself in front of a character who embodies a victim of political corruption and an immoral game to drown out emotion towards a scientist who became a victim when his scientific license was revoked in a very naive interrogation, through which the director tried to give him prestige and importance, and this is the cornerstone of adapting the course of history towards a Hollywood hoax in order to It becomes a given fact, at least in the minds of today’s rising generation.. So did the trick succeed?
* Saudi writer
