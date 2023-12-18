Exercise is good, especially for people of our advanced age. That's why we swim laps every week in a neighboring swimming pool. I can't see well in the water because I don't have my glasses on, but I recognize my wife by her purple swimming cap. After a few laps I catch up with her and tap her swimming cap. “Are you having a good time, darling?” I ask.

The next moment I looked into a complete stranger's face that was not very friendly. “Go bother someone your own age, you idiot,” she snaps at me.

