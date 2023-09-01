“Scepticism will once again be overcome”, says number 2 of the Ministry of Finance

The Executive Secretary of Finance, Dario Durigan, said this Thursday (31.Aug.2023) that the government Lula maintained the zero primary deficit target in the 2024 Budget to “to fulfill” and not by “tare”. The statement was given during an interview with journalists about the delivery of the PLOA (Annual Budget Bill) for next year.

“This commitment is not made out of a desire or a flaw or anything like that. It is necessary to understand the objective to move towards a new scenario of the trajectory of the Brazilian deficit”he said.

Durigan stated that the objective is to “lower the cost of debt in Brazil and reverse the dynamics of the trajectory of the public deficit in Brazil”. According to him, there is no “inflated number” in the piece presented to the Congress (full –24 MB).

“The Budget is closed with balance, including a little surplus, but with a commitment to zero without creativity, without any inflated numbers. The team is committed and this primary result will be pursued from now until the last day of next year.”he declared.

On disbelief regarding the fulfillment of the zero deficit, Durigan declared that “skepticism will once again be overcome”. He assured, however, that it is not a response to the financial market.

“There is no message for the market. There is a defense of what the economic team is doing”he declared. Dario Durigan also said that “there is no room for creativity on the part of the economic team” in relation to the numbers presented.

Carf

The secretary also mentioned approvals of economic measures in Congress, such as the return of the casting vote in Carf (Administrative Council of Tax Appeals), whose estimate is to obtain BRL 54.7 billion in 2024. “O Carf was greatly harmed by the redesign that was done”he stated.

He also said that the average return to the Union in collection is 10% of cases.

JCP

Durigan also criticized the JCP (interest on equity), whose projection for collection is BRL 10.5 billion. “There are notorious and known cases of abuse of this instrument”he declared.

In addition to him, the following participated in the interview:

Gustavo Guimarães, Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Planning);

Paulo Bijos, Federal Budget Secretary; It is

Rogério Ceron, Secretary of the National Treasury.

Watch the interview (1h42min):