Even though the Tuzos del Pachuca they had a 2-game losing streak, they showed why they are the reigning champions of the 2022 Opening of the MX League, going over the eagles of americawhom they beat 3-0 in the very same Aztec stadium.

The Tuzos led by Guillermo AlmadaThey brought out the champion’s heart, and gave a real lecture to those led by Fernando Ortiz, who did not even put their hands in, and scored their first defeat of the campaign.

For weeks, América had been on fire offensively, even coming as the best offense in the tournament prior to the match against Pachuca, with 21 goals scored, a figure that was tied yesterday with the 3 goals scored by the Tuzos, who reached the same amount.

flimsy defense

In the same way, the defense of the Águilas was being left behind, something that was constantly criticized by the specialists, and without a doubt it was exposed worse than ever in the win against the Tuzos, in addition to which 2 specific players were pointed out, the extreme Miguel Layunand goalkeeper Óscar Jiménez.

Starting with Layún, the Mexican was attacked by the same TUDN announcers, when in the final minutes, after getting a corner kick, Layún went to collect it, but before doing so, Enrique ‘Dog’ Bermudezpredicted that the element of the Eagles would come out with a ‘squashed’ center, something that Layún fulfilled.

“Hijole, wait for Layún to arrive from one side to the other, so that he comes out with a flattened center. Hopefully we’re wrong, right?”, so that later the ball could not even reach the area, which was cleared by the Pachuca defense.

As for Óscar Jiménez, who has been unloved for weeks as América’s starting goalkeeper, he was once again an accomplice in 2 of Pachuca’s scores, one for having gone between his legs, and one more after a rebound from the one he looked like he could have stayed with the ball.

We recommend you read

There is nothing left to do but wait if the technical director of América, Fernando Ortiz, will make changes for day 11 of Mexican soccer, in which they will face another powerful contender, the UANL Tigersat the University Stadium in Monterrey.