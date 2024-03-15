During the weekly lecture of my master's degree, we had a discussion with all the international students and the professor. The only other Dutch girl in the class was given the floor. She talked, in English, about the role the European Union is taking in the Ukraine war. The class filled with internationals started laughing loudly. She spoke about it with full self-confidence the European Onion.

Readers are the authors of this column. An Ije is a personal experience or anecdote in a maximum of 120 words. Submit via [email protected]