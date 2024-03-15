Oil | The US oil giant made a new oil discovery off Guyana

The discovery was made off the disputed oil-rich Essequibo in the western part of Guyana.

American oil giant Exxon Mobil announced on Friday that it had made a new oil and gas discovery in the waters off Guyana.

The discovery was made off the disputed oil-rich Essequibo in the western part of Guyana. Neighboring Venezuela is trying to annex Essequibo.

Guyana's rise as an oil and gas producer has intensified the long-standing territorial dispute between Venezuela and Guyana. The dispute over control of Essequibo has escalated since Exxon Mobil discovered oil there in 2015.

The Essequibo region comprises about two-thirds of the area of ​​Guyana.