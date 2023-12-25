Surely there are those who have not found out yet because they have not come across it doing zappingbut on Mondays at 10:00 p.m., and strictly live, it is broadcast Triumph operation. Its twelfth edition is not hosted on public television, nor on Telecinco, where it was more reality that talent show, but on Prime Video because although from time to time the death of linear television is announced to us, the truth is that the platforms try to become more and more like it.

Its regular viewers will have found few differences, the main one being the duration of the galas. “On TVE and Telecinco, during the first hour of the program the two nominees had barely sung, while on Amazon in 90 minutes they delivered everything,” highlights the journalist, writer and follower of O.T. Raquel Piñeiro. “The viewer who has normal schedules appreciates it, although such speed may go against the format: it has so much talent like reality, and the videos they showed at the galas—one of the elements sacrificed—were a complement that helped to get to know the protagonists beyond their performance on stage.” The essentials have not changed: 16 contestants, a jury and a comforting “cross the catwalk.” A simple mechanic that we know by heart and causes it to be broadcast wherever it is broadcast, making us feel that we are in front of “our” O.T..

Yes, we must highlight a big change with respect to the first editions: it is increasingly easier to differentiate between two O.T.the one that continues through the galas and the 24 hour broadcast and social networks. Those who only watch the first ones will wonder, for example, why the talented Paul is not a favorite every week. “Because he does not provide content”, that diffuse concept, is the answer. Can you imagine that he would not give the Ballon d'Or to Messi because his relationship with Antonella does not generate enough salsa?

A moment from the group performance of the fourth 'OT' gala.

The extra-musical takes up more and more space, there is a certain logic: if someone simply wanted to listen to beautiful vocal harmonies, they would play the discography of The Mamas & The Papas. This is about something else. Equally or more important than the vocal evolution of the contestants is the emotional one and, for the majority of the followers, the sentimental one. Ten minutes after the Academy door opened, the nets were already overflowing. I ship, desire to form couples. Why Salma or Alex can go home next week has little to do with their latest performances and more to do with the atmosphere of pure style scarlet letter that is generated on the networks, where one is accused of being an alleged harasser and another is accused of being an alleged infidel. Supposed is the key word, perhaps it only happens in the feverish minds of viewers, but we live in times of post-truth and screenshots via WhatsApp as a reliable source.

The contestants are increasingly exposed to the entomologist's scrutiny of followers who sometimes forget that they are not commenting on the plots of fictional characters, but of people who one day will abandon their confinement and pounce on their cell phones to discover the vision that the viewers have had from their time at the Academy. There really are more hearts in the eyes of those who look at the Show that real couples, at least confirmed by the contestants themselves who, let's not forget, are on the program to outline future musical careers, although sometimes we believe that we are watching The island of temptations because we no longer conceive a reality without folders so be it Fire forged. The format contributes to this: at the slightest hint of a relationship between two contestants, the not at all innocent cast of songs awards them a torrid duet that viewers buy without looking at the price. If we made a ranking of great moments of the format would be before the Hidden of Chenoa and Bisbal or the City of Stars from Alfred and Amaia what great performances like The bikina by Ana Guerra or the “lorenazo” of Lorena Gómez with Land of 1000 dances.

Naiara and Ruslana, on the stage of 'OT'.

O.T. It also fulfills an anthropological function. As well as First Dates allows us access to a world of triejas and agamous relationships Without leaving our triplet, the Gestmusic format gives us an x-ray of a generation, or at least of the part of that generation that has singing whims. And there are some surprising facts. Dave's Academy Visit, a contestant in the 2018 edition, revealed that only five participants consider themselves heterosexual. Other data is not surprising at all: Paul confessed having suffered bullying in high school for preferring singing to football, a playground classic for as long as there have been playgrounds.

Although this year there is no Rosa or Aitana from Spain, the networks have chosen their favorites: the pluperfect Chiara; Violeta, who chose to debut at the Gala Cero with the crazy by Patsy Cline – the young people are already giving it their all with reggaeton -, the versatile Naiara or the very young Martin, who is only 18 years old, because there are contestants who have never lived in a world in which there is no O.T.. That should make them aware that winning is the least important thing. Few remember Nahuel Sachak, Sergio Rivero or Mario Álvarez. The dream careers are those of David Bisbal, Manu Carrasco, Pablo López or Aitana. O.T. It is a showcase and it is not even too important to spend too much time in it, as Mai Meneses and Lola Ídigo know well.

An image of Salma and Paul, at the fourth 'OT' gala.

He casting It's the best secret of any reality and this edition's one makes the cut. “There are good voices and talents with the possibility of growing; It remains to be seen what projection they will have—or not—in their musical career, but for the program they are working very well,” says Piñeiro. We cannot say that Chenoa was a secret ingredient, that he was going to be up to the task, we knew it, his professionalism was already insulting when he competed in the first edition. It was a perfect choice to continue the path traced by the sprawl of Carlos Lozano, the reliability of Jesús Vázquez, the (brief) slow-motion disaster that was Pilar Rubio — if someone is looking for the vaccine against impostor syndrome they should investigate her enthusiastic ability to accept all kinds of projects that surpass her—and the naturalness of Roberto Leal.

As important as the contestants is the jury. If we can consider Chenoa an “empowered”, that horrendous word, of Concha Buika we will say, to conform to the lyricism of the times, that “serve pussy”, in fact it is the only dish in his restaurant. If there is a star of the edition, it is her. Her sentences, which you know how they begin, but never how they can end, have made her the great revelation, and without the need to join the Mejide style, that of gratuitous cruelty for a few minutes of focus. Concha Buika is the queen of memes and the format, the leader in X (it is not a mystery that must be resolved, it is the evil of Elon Musk made naming). The hashtags related to the program have taken the top spots every week and, according to data provided by Amazon, last gala they broke the voting record through the app of Triumph operation since its implementation in 2017 with 4.55 million votes. We know that these figures do not always imply a real audience, but they surely help you decide if O.T. will cross the catwalk and this will be the first of many editions on Prime Video.

