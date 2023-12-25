“Tonight it's time to talk about poetry.” The powerful whisper of slammer Senegalese Samira Fall rises from the stage and serves as a preamble to the game of music, verses and body that she recites from the bertsolari Spanish Puy Barral, who as a child secretly read Antonio Machado. Languages ​​become entangled in the night, Spanish, Basque, Wolof, Galician and French, with poetry as a link. Days before, Coumba Toure and Victoria Gullón They served stories on a plate and the expert Marina Sanfilippo played riddles. Oral storytelling as a link between Africa and Spain with the help of the Cervantes Institute of Dakar and with women as protagonists. From the spiciest romancero to the most daring slam, yesterday and today holding hands.

The Maniambé snake was loved and admired in Ghana. But one day she decided to leave. “I want to see and experience other things,” she thought. This is how the story that Coumba Touré proposes begins, so ancient and modern at the same time. He first arrives in a country where everyone fears him and he decides to continue his journey; then to another where they offer him a room to sleep. But she overhears two men who plan to kill and eat her and she flees in terror. Finally, she finds the ideal country where she settles and starts a family. “She had everything, but she was missing Ghana,” adds Touré, “so she decides to return.” However, she didn't feel fulfilled at home either. “All great travelers are condemned to always lack something,” the Senegalese-Malian narrator concludes with theatricality.

There is a widespread idea about the importance of oral tradition in Africa, which is usually presented as an exotic contrast to the absence or lesser presence of writing. For Touré it is just another cliché, a stereotype that does not withstand even the slightest analysis. “There is a very Western conception that conceives orality as something from the past, less important, less certain in terms of truth. But this is false, orality does not belong to the past, it is a very present reality. Secondly, there is racism towards Africa. They say that in our past there is no writing, when the reality is that it was born even earlier than in the West and there we have the example of Egypt 4,000 years ago. Orality and writing were always complementary,” he considers.

West Africa is the land of griots, the storytellers par excellence. Men, almost always. But this does not mean that oral storytelling is masculine. Not at all. “The intellectual and, therefore, written space has always been very masculine, from the beginning. In oral storytelling, as in other arts, women have occupied the space of the family, of the community. The men are paid, they are in public representation, but the women tell their children, their neighbors for free. They do not exist, they are invisible. The best example is culinary art. The people recognized as great chefs are men, but women are great cooking artists in the private sphere. And that happens both in Africa and in Europe,” adds Touré.

And in Spain? In the opinion of Marina Sanfilippo, professor of Philology at UNED, oral storytelling experienced a kind of renaissance after the Franco dictatorship. “It never disappeared, the need to narrate to understand reality will never die,” she says, “but there was this rejection of folklore as antique, closely linked to Franco's cultural operations. Like you had to forget everything, throw everything away, everything had to be modern. Afterwards, there was a moment of return to that oral bridge that has accompanied us throughout the centuries, a very easy cognitive device. Orality is rediscovered, supported by the theatrical with a movement that came from Latin America. At first it was very literary, everyone was there, Benedetti, Cortázar, García Márquez….”

Romances reinvented

Both shores, the African and the European, were actually very connected through that common space that is the Mediterranean. Sanfilippo remembers the popular story of Saint Peter's mother, very widespread in Italy, who claimed that she was evil and was condemned to hell, but she remains in a kind of limbo and, because she gets very angry, she is to blame for the storms. “In Algeria, however, she is a girl who, to escape incest with her brother, climbs a palm tree and becomes trapped between heaven and earth, in this place of non-existence. In both cases they are women who deviate from the norm, one who rebels and another who is bad, despite being the mother of a saint. The symbols are repeated through different stories,” he comments, “the stories traveled from one place to another.”

The Zamora oral narrator Victoria Gullón, who has done a great job of disseminating Spanish romances, dares to tell the story of The poisoned cake. In this version, a princess refuses to marry and poses a challenge to the king, her father: whoever brings a riddle that no wise man can solve will be her husband. “Romances have been reinvented throughout history, they remain alive, they evolve with society and the times. The shepherds and women, who were repositories of all this, invented the parts that they forgot or changed the endings,” she assures. In certain versions the princess married because the king's word was sacred; In others, she refuses and sends the lucky one to wage war abroad.

From old romances to slam, from Spanish to Basque or Wolof. Samira Fall and Puy Barral, surrounded by the drawn faces of Mariama Ba, Fatou Diome and Leyre Bilbao, women writers who marked their path, fill the entire stage with their voices and their poetry. “We both belong to the great family of oral storytelling, we talk about issues that concern us, we reflect on society, love, the environment or the weight of tradition,” says Fall. “We owe a lot to previous generations,” says Barral, who constructs verses as if she were tearing herself apart inside. On the night of Cervantes in Dakar, the initiative When no one remembers It builds bridges between eras and continents. With different sounds, but all in rhythm.

