The new edition of ‘Operation Triumph’ already has a release date. It will be on November 20 when Prime Video broadcasts live for the first time the first installment of a program that this time features the artist Chenoa as presenter. Chenoa herself, along with the singer

“This is the usual ‘Operation Triumph’, but like never before,” says Chenoa in the promotion, which will be in charge of presenting the weekly galas every Monday. Next to him, Xuso Jones will host ‘OT al día’, where “we will analyze what happens every minute at the academy.” “I’m going to run a spectacular academy, which is why we’ve cast thousands of applicants,” says Galera.

In this way, the popular musical ‘talent show’ restarts three years after its last season on TVE, with a stage that leaves conventional and general television to open up to new audiences. ‘OT 2023’ will even have the Academy’s popular 24-hour channel, and can be seen outside of Spain and in Latin American countries, where previous editions have already been experienced as social phenomena.

A week ago, after a series of castings in nine Spanish cities, the director of the academy announced that there will be profiles that the audience will fall in love with. «I have found them. This year’s level is spectacular. I don’t know if it’s better, but they come better prepared. There are very young and very good people,” she highlighted.