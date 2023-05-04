PF complies with 30 preventive arrest warrants and 87 search and seizure warrants in 8 states

The PF (Federal Police) complies this Thursday (May 4, 2023) 30 preventive arrest warrants and 87 search and seizure warrants were issued in 8 states against a criminal organization linked to international and interstate drug trafficking.

The actions are part of Operation Downfall and are carried out in Paraná, Santa Catarina, São Paulo, Mato Grosso do Sul, Mato Grosso, Rio de Janeiro, Goiás and Espírito Santo. It was launched with the Civil Police of Paraná and the Federal Revenue Service.

“A large part of the drug handled by the group was destined for the ports of Europe and, for that, they operated predominantly in the region of Porto de Paranaguá, on the coast of Paraná”, informed the PF.

According to the police, during the operation, 5.2 tons of cocaine were seized. In addition to the drug trafficking scheme, some suspects are being investigated for homicides and trafficking in firearms and ammunition.

The group is also investigated for money laundering, with investment in the real estate sector on the coast of Santa Catarina, with the purchase of luxury properties and the use of oranges to hide the identity of the real buyer.

The police also enacted property seizure measures, blocking assets and financial investments with an estimated value of more than R$ 1 billion.

O Power360 contacted the PF press office and asked how many people were arrested in the operation, but did not receive a response until the publication of this report. The space remains open for manifestation.

The police stated that the suspects could answer for the crimes of criminal organization, international drug trafficking and association for the purpose of trafficking, with sentences that can reach 50 years of imprisonment, in addition to money laundering, with sentences that can reach 10 years. of seclusion.