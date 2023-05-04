Where are we with the transition to the electric car? The photograph comes from the latest LeasePlan report, a leading company in the long-term rental sector with 1.6 million vehicles managed in 28 countries. A study that looks at several factors: maturity of the electric vehicle market, level of infrastructure, management costs and “cultural preparation” (how much they know) of motorists.

The result for us is rather bleak because in fact Italy worsens the position of 2022 and much remains to be done to align itself with the European momentum which is now flying strongly towards the revolution of electric vehicles (EV).

Download the full study

Precise analysis Alberto Viano, CEO of LeasePlan: “The overall European data from the 2023 report highlights significant improvements and this means that we are more ready than ever to make the switch to electric vehicles. It is now essential that Italy also aligns itself with this trend by maintaining the pressure on both the government and local administrations to guarantee the availability of a robust charging infrastructure for all drivers, to keep up with the demand, which even from us is growing.”

On the other hand, the numbers speak for themselves: the so-called “preparing for electric vehicles” overall increased by 12% (72 points combined) across all surveyed countries, highlighting an overall improvement in EV maturity across Europe. But Italy moves from 14th to 16th position in the 2022 edition, once again highlighting how much there is to do for the development of sustainable mobility in the country. In any case, Italy improves considerably in the recharging infrastructure while it has limits both for the maturity of the electric market and for the management costs for customers.

Overall, however, the index that measures the maturity of the electric vehicle market has increased by 19% (42 points) across Europe and this reflects the overall improvement in the uptake of battery-powered machines in European countries. Important improvements in the charging infrastructure, with a sharp increase of 43% (45 points) across Europe. “But in the future – explain the LesePlan researchers – it will be essential that local, national and European governments invest in the charging infrastructure, to ensure that the availability of stations keeps pace with growing demand”. But there is another significant fact to keep in mind: it is true that electric cars continue to become more convenient (and in most European countries they cost less than cars with internal combustion engines) but overall management of battery-powered cars saw total cost of ownership increase by 6%. This is mainly due to the growth in energy prices in 2022.