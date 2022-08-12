Home page politics

Of: Felix Durach

Friedrich Merz in an interview with the dpa. © Michael Kappeler/dpa

CDU leader Friedrich Merz is in the hospital after a fall. The 66-year-old has already had surgery for a broken collarbone.

Berlin – The CDU leader and opposition leader in the German Bundestag, Friedrich Merz, is in the hospital after a fall. The press spokesman for the 66-year-old, Armin Peter, confirmed this on Twitter on Friday. “Friedrich Merz broke his collarbone in a fall while on vacation yesterday. He has already had surgery and is on the road to recovery,” Peter wrote.

