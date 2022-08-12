His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and His Excellency Waffle Ram Kalawan, President of the friendly Republic of Seychelles, discussed various aspects of bilateral relations and ways to strengthen and develop them in line with the development priorities of the two friendly countries, especially in the fields of trade, investment, tourism and others.

This came when the President of Seychelles received His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today at the Republican Palace in the capital, Victoria.

At the beginning of the meeting, His Excellency Waffle Ram Kalawan welcomed His Highness, the President of the State, and the accompanying delegation, praising the UAE’s great support for his country in many development areas, and the assistance it provided to it during the face of the “Corona” pandemic.

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his appreciation for the warm reception and hospitality, and noted the friendly relations between the UAE and Seychelles, and the development it is witnessing in various vital fields of concern to the two countries and their friendly peoples.