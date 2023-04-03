Chinese Minister of Culture and Tourism Hu Heping and Egyptian Minister of Culture Dr. Nevin Al-Kilani inaugurated the “Meeting of Artists on the Silk Road” exhibition, which was held at the Palace of Arts in the Cairo Opera House, and included the works of a group of leading Chinese and Arab artists.
The exhibition contained 87 works of art by Chinese and Arab artists, including photography, oil painting, ceramic paintings and other various art forms, which are characterized by unique skill and brilliant colors, to be a beautiful window for exploring, describing and getting to know China, and as an important way to understand the identity of colorful Arab cultures.
In a speech during the opening ceremony, the Chinese Minister of Culture and Tourism said that the Chinese-Arab exchange and cooperation in the fields of culture and tourism have achieved fruitful achievements, as the “Arab Arts Festival” and the “Meeting of Artists on the Silk Road – the artistic creative journey of famous Arab artists in China” were held. And other platforms for high-level humanitarian and cultural exchange and cooperation.
He pointed out that over the past 10 years, a huge number of Arab artists have actively participated in the creative journey “The Meeting of Artists on the Silk Road”, integrating what they saw and heard during their presence in China in their artistic creativity. The Chinese minister expressed his pleasure at meeting in Cairo, a city whose history dates back thousands of years, to hear the important reply message addressed to Arab artists by Chinese President Xi Jinping, and to witness the opening of the “Meeting of Artists on the Silk Road – an exhibition of the wonderful and creative works of Famous Chinese and Arab artists.
In his message to the Arab artists participating in the exhibition, the Chinese president stressed that culture connects souls, while arts are the common language among the peoples of the world, indicating that he is very pleased with what has been presented over more than 10 years, since the establishment of close ties with China.
He praised the display of what distinguishes China from the pure rivers and green mountains on its vast lands, the enthusiasm and affection for its people, the development and progress in its society, and the drawing of new paintings of cultural communication and civilizational benefits between China and the Arab countries.
He pointed out that it was agreed at the first Chinese-Arab summit held at the end of last year to work with all efforts to build the Chinese-Arab community for a common future towards the new era, hoping that Arab artists would work with the Chinese people to record new pages of communication and mutual benefit between the Chinese and Arab civilizations. In the new era.
