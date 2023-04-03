Solar car start-up Lightyear is making a final restart. The company, which went bankrupt in January, continues in a slimmed-down form after an investment of 8 million euros from some previously involved lenders. The curator announced this on Monday after he had given permission for the restart. The company is expected to be able to use this amount for less than a year, which means that more money is needed quickly.

Lightyear in Helmond has been working on a restart for the past two and a half months, after it suddenly went bankrupt in mid-January. At the time, the start-up had just started car production in a Finnish factory of the Valmet company. In the previous year, it had hired a massive number of new staff: just before the bankruptcy, more than 650 people were employed. After new financing was not forthcoming, the company was no longer able to meet its payment obligations.

Several investors, led by entrepreneur Arnoud Aalbersberg, announced at the end of February that they had raised 8 million euros for a restart. It is now taking place, but with less than a hundred employees. The other approximately five hundred employees lost their jobs at the end of February.

Complicated corporate structure

Lightyear itself indicates in a statement that more money is needed to make the start-up a success. It is estimated that the large-scale car production that the company ultimately advocates will require around one billion euros. Lightyear wants to try to raise new financing in the coming months.

There are currently no plans to resume production at Valmet in Finland. Valmet cut more than a thousand jobs at the end of March after orders for cars, including those from Lightyear, failed to materialise.

The fact that it took a relatively long time to complete the restart was due to Lightyear’s complicated corporate structure. The intellectual property was owned by a previous group of large investors, including sovereign wealth fund Invest-NL. These patents were held in a different BV than the bankrupt business unit. Ultimately, Invest-NL agreed to transfer the patents to the new company.

Lightyear was founded in 2016 after a TU Eindhoven student project involving a solar car. The aim was to market an electric car with solar panels mounted in the roof, which can partially charge itself. The company grew into one of the best-known start-ups in the Netherlands and raised a total of more than 200 million euros from various investors, including family business SHV and waste magnate Rob van Gansewinkel.

They supported a mission that is known in the automotive world as very challenging.

Starting a new car company is rarely successful, given the enormous complexity of a car. In recent years, several car start-ups have sometimes had to adjust their plans or even stop altogether. Recently, for example, the German Sono Motors, which was also working on a solar car, also ran into financial problems.